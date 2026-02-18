Iran Explained: 40 Days After Iran’s Deadliest Crackdown – A Guide for Foreigners
Marking the 40th Day: From Mourning to Quiet Resistance
In the context of political unrest, however, Cheheloms have historically transformed into platforms for collective expression. For instance, during the 2022 protests sparked by Mahsa Amini’s death in custody, these gatherings drew massive crowds and reignited calls for justice.
These restrictions highlight the government’s fear that Cheheloms could spark fresh unrest, much like in past movements.
How It All Began: The Latest Chapter in Decades of Unrest
To grasp the intensity of these events, it’s essential to see them as the latest in a series of anti-government movements that have challenged the Islamic Republic over the years.
Third day of protests and strikes by shopkeepers and merchants in various parts of #Tehran, including the Grand Bazaar (video).
Student protests have also occurred at major universities in the capital.
The government has already announced the closure of all government bodies,… pic.twitter.com/PhpNvvNLIZ
— Living in Tehran (LiT) (@LivinginTehran) December 30, 2025
Previous waves include the 2009 Green Movement (sparked by disputed elections and demands for political reform), the 2017-2018 protests (driven by economic inequality and spreading to over 100 cities), the 2019 fuel price hikes unrest (resulting in hundreds killed amid widespread crackdowns), and the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations (fueled by women’s rights and evolving into broader calls for freedom).
These recurring uprisings reflect deep-rooted frustrations with decades of political repression, corruption, lack of civil liberties, and gender-based oppression that have eroded public trust.
While the 2026 protests were triggered by acute economic pressures—like the rial’s collapse to 1.4 million per US dollar and inflation over 40%, making essentials unaffordable—they quickly tapped into this broader discontent and renewed demands for systemic change.
To break it down chronologically, here’s a timeline of the key phases, showing how grievances snowballed into a national challenge:
-
Protests ignite in several markets in Tehran over rial collapse (1.4M to $1 USD) and 40%+ inflation hitting food staples.
-
Economic grievances spark strikes; spreads to 170+ locations in 25 provinces by Dec 29. Central Bank governor resigns.
-
Demonstrations grow; chants further shift from prices to anti-regime slogans like “Death to the Dictator.”
-
Authorities call for “rioters” to be “put in their place,” signaling escalation.
-
Protests hit 210+ cities; Reza Pahlavi calls for mass action.
-
Millions join, including in remote villages; strikes halt businesses, drawing international attention.
-
Peak crackdown: Security forces use live fire, tear gas, and pellets against protesters.
-
Mass killings; internet shutdown begins at about 8:30 p.m. Jan 8.
-
Aftermath: Scattered protests; arrests soar to tens of thousands; trials and executions loom.
-
Diaspora mobilizes globally; US/EU ramp up pressure; Chehelom approaches as potential flashpoint.
The Brutal Crackdown and Its Human Cost
The Islamic Republic’s response peaked on January 8-9, with security forces unleashing live ammunition, tear gas, and vehicles on crowds in over 200 cities. This marked the deadliest response to protests in modern Iranian history, surpassing even the 2019 fuel price demonstrations.
Day 50 of nationwide protests: 53,552 arrests, 144 students detained, 11,053 summonses, 7,015 confirmed fatalities (6,508 protesters, including 226 children), and 25,845 injured civilians. Arrests continue across provinces amid uncertainty over detainees’ status.
Read more in… pic.twitter.com/lyyJ1MYxPC
— HRANA English (@HRANA_English) February 15, 2026
Death toll estimates vary widely, reflecting the challenges of verification in a censored environment: Official figures cite around 3,117 fatalities (including about 200 security personnel), while human rights groups like HRANA and Amnesty International report 6,126-7,003 or higher, with some leaks suggesting 30,000-36,500. Tragically, hundreds of children were among the victims.
To control the situation and narrative, authorities imposed a near-complete internet blackout starting January 8, lasting over 3 weeks in full shutdown mode and extending to mobile networks and even landlines for several days in many areas, creating Iran’s longest digital isolation on record.
Today, major disruptions persist, with throttled speeds and blocked apps continuing to hinder communication. Despite this, Iranians found ways to circumvent the blackout: Elon Musk activated Starlink satellites, enabling smuggled terminals to connect; VPNs like Psiphon provided lifelines; and some traveled to neighboring countries like Turkey or Iraq to access the internet and upload evidence.
Gradually, pictures and videos surfaced—harrowing footage of bodies in streets, mass burials, and sniper fire from rooftops—often anonymized or artistically altered for safety. Such evidence has fueled global outrage and calls for accountability, countering official denials.
🚨 Iran has entered its THIRD WEEK (336+ hours) of a near-complete #internet shutdown since January 8, 2026.#DigitalBlackoutIran pic.twitter.com/JXxLXiAExa
— Living in Tehran (LiT) (@LivinginTehran) January 22, 2026
A pivotal figure in amplifying the protests is Prince Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran’s last monarch (Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, overthrown in the 1979 Revolution). Reza Pahlavi positions himself as an advocate for a democratic transition.
Reza Pahlavi’s January 8 call for mass action—urging strikes and rallies—mobilized millions across urban and rural areas under the pre-1979 lion-and-sun flag, dubbing it the “Lion and Sun Revolution” to evoke Persian heritage and national pride.
However, the opposition isn’t monolithic. While his opponents are criticizing him as elitist or foreign-aligned, Pahlavi has undeniably unified a great majority of Iranians at home and abroad (even among some of those that favor a republic over a monarchy), bridging divides through shared anti-government sentiment and insistence on 4 main principles for a post-theocratic Iran:
- Preserving Iran’s Territorial Integrity.
- Establishing a Secular Democracy.
- Guaranteeing Individual Freedoms and Equality.
- Right to Self-Determination.
The US Role: Encouragement, Military Buildup, and Diplomatic Brinkmanship
Under President Donald Trump, the US has played a dual role: vocal supporter of protesters while escalating military pressure. Trump publicly encouraged Iranians to “keep protesting” and “take over institutions,” promising aid if violence persisted.
NEW: President Trump sends a message of support to ‘Iranian Patriots’ protesting against the regime, vowing that “HELP IS ON ITS WAY.” pic.twitter.com/xbW5oLjvzN
— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 13, 2026
The US deployed a massive naval “armada,” including a second aircraft carrier, to the region—framed as a deterrent but raising fears of conflict.
This buildup coincides with Iran’s threats of all-out war, including closing the Strait of Hormuz—a vital chokepoint for 20% of global oil flows—if attacked. Iranian officials warn that such a move would spike energy prices and endanger regional stability.
Amid the saber-rattling, diplomatic talks are also pursued as the last-ditch efforts to avert war, though compromise remains uncertain. The European Parliament has added pressure by designating the IRGC a terrorist group and imposing sanctions.
The Iranian diaspora—estimated at 4-5 million people, formed largely after the 1979 Revolution and subsequent waves of emigration due to political repression and economic challenges—has long served as a counterforce to the Islamic Republic’s narratives.
They have been instrumental in sustaining momentum during blackouts, sharing footage and stories to challenge Tehran’s selective access granted to loyal media and activists while cutting off the public.
The February 14 “Global Day of Action,” called by Reza Pahlavi, marked the latest peak in these efforts, with millions participating worldwide —over 1 million in Munich, Toronto, and Los Angeles alone— featuring marches and speeches.
The exiled son of Iran’s last shah said he was ready to lead the country to a “secular democratic future” in Munich where police said 200,000 people joined a rally. US-based Reza Pahlavi has not returned to Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution.https://t.co/i4lAUTRswG pic.twitter.com/ObK8EM7lrt
— AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 14, 2026
Beyond rallies, the Iranian diaspora has lobbied for sanctions, provided tech support (e.g., the Psiphon Conduit App to bypass restrictions), and used influencers, media, and politicians to raise awareness. These actions have turned the diaspora into a strategic lifeline, shifting global perceptions and keeping pressure on international bodies.
Iranian authorities maintain the protests were “riots” orchestrated by foreign “terrorists,” blaming the US, Israel, and external agitators for the unrest. State media minimizes civilian deaths, claiming most victims were security forces or bystanders.
The recent sedition wasn’t the first nor will it be the last. After all, we’re a country in friction with the interests of global aggressors. How long will this continue? Until the Iranian nation reaches a point where the enemy is left hopeless. And we will reach that point.
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) February 2, 2026
The authorities show no signs of concession, framing the movement as yet another failed attempt to topple the Islamic Republic.
As Cheheloms unfold and Geneva talks teeter, the path ahead remains unclear—will quiet memorials erupt into renewed action, or will repression hold? What is evident is that this limbo of grief, economic strain, and geopolitical brinkmanship can’t persist indefinitely; change feels inevitable.
Disclaimer: This explainer aims to break down a highly complex, multifaceted event in simple terms to give those not very familiar with Iran issues a clearer big-picture view of Iran beyond biased headlines. Realities on the ground are far more nuanced, involving deep historical, economic, and social layers—we’re not simplifying to ignore facts but to make the context accessible.