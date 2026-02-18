Iran Explained: 40 Days After Iran’s Deadliest Crackdown – A Guide for Foreigners

To grasp the intensity of these events, it’s essential to see them as the latest in a series of anti-government movements that have challenged the Islamic Republic over the years.

Third day of protests and strikes by shopkeepers and merchants in various parts of #Tehran, including the Grand Bazaar (video).

Student protests have also occurred at major universities in the capital.

The government has already announced the closure of all government bodies,… pic.twitter.com/PhpNvvNLIZ — Living in Tehran (LiT) (@LivinginTehran) December 30, 2025

Previous waves include the 2009 Green Movement (sparked by disputed elections and demands for political reform), the 2017-2018 protests (driven by economic inequality and spreading to over 100 cities), the 2019 fuel price hikes unrest (resulting in hundreds killed amid widespread crackdowns), and the 2022 Mahsa Amini demonstrations (fueled by women’s rights and evolving into broader calls for freedom).

These recurring uprisings reflect deep-rooted frustrations with decades of political repression, corruption, lack of civil liberties, and gender-based oppression that have eroded public trust.

While the 2026 protests were triggered by acute economic pressures—like the rial’s collapse to 1.4 million per US dollar and inflation over 40%, making essentials unaffordable—they quickly tapped into this broader discontent and renewed demands for systemic change.

To break it down chronologically, here’s a timeline of the key phases, showing how grievances snowballed into a national challenge: