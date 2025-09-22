How to Choose the Best Seat for Your Tehran to Shiraz Bus Journey

The Tehran to Shiraz route represents one of Iran’s busiest and longest overland journeys. This 10-12 hour expedition offers travellers a splendid opportunity to witness diverse landscapes, catch up on reading, or simply unwind. However, transforming this lengthy voyage into a comfortable and enjoyable experience hinges significantly on selecting the right seat. A poorly chosen seat can render your entire journey tiresome and uncomfortable, whilst a well-selected one ensures you arrive at your destination feeling refreshed and energised.

Understanding Bus Types and Seating Arrangements

Before making any decisions, it’s essential to familiarise yourself with the various bus types and their seating configurations. Different bus operators employ different models for this popular route.

VIP Buses (Premium Service)

These luxury coaches have gained tremendous popularity due to their superior comfort levels. VIP buses typically feature spacious seats that recline up to 140 degrees—comparable to first-class airline seating. The seating arrangement follows a 1+2 configuration: one row of seats on one side of the aisle and two on the other.

For solo travellers, the single seats prove ideal as they provide greater personal space. These buses often include additional amenities such as personal monitors, mobile charging ports, and enhanced catering services.

Standard Buses

These coaches employ a 2+2 seating arrangement, offering less space compared to VIP services. The seats have limited reclining capabilities, and legroom is more restricted. Whilst these buses provide less comfort for long journeys like Tehran-Shiraz, they offer more economical ticket prices.

Evaluating Seat Position Within the Bus

Once you’ve determined the bus type, consider your seat’s location within the coach. Each section offers distinct advantages and disadvantages that can significantly impact your travel experience.

Impact of Travel Time and Direction on Seat Selection

The Tehran-Shiraz route runs north to south, and sun direction can affect your comfort during daytime travel.

Daytime Travel Considerations

As the bus travels southbound, morning sun shines from the east (right side of the bus). To avoid sun glare, select left-side seats during morning hours. However, afternoon sun shifts westward, making the left side sun-facing. For overnight journeys, this consideration becomes irrelevant.

Online Booking for Seat Selection

Modern technology eliminates the need for in-person ticket purchasing. Numerous websites and mobile applications enable online seat selection for Tehran-Shiraz routes. These platforms display bus seating layouts and available seats, allowing you to select your preferred location based on the criteria discussed above.

This method ensures you secure the best seat before travelling and avoid the disappointment of finding premium seats unavailable.

Remember that online ticket booking provides the convenience of advance seat selection, allowing you to embark on your journey to beautiful Shiraz with complete peace of mind. We wish you a pleasant and comfortable journey!

Where to book? We don’t make money from our recommendations, but we suggest you should check with Alibaba.ir, there are other websites available, but we recommend talking with a local who can pay for you if you don’t hit the translation version of the website.