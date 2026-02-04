Electric Cars
What Those New Green and Blue License Plates Mean for Tehran’s Roads

Hello Iran’s foreign community! Not sure how many of you are still here, but anyway. Here is the latest information on vehicle registration plates in Tehran. And no, you are not losing your marbles the registration plates have different colours below. 

If you’ve been walking the streets of North Tehran or driving through the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) lately, you might have noticed something different: license plates in shades of green and blue.

As Iran tries to tackle the notorious “inversion” air pollution seasons in its major cities, the traffic police (Rahvar) have officially introduced a new color-coded system for eco-friendly vehicles. Here is everything an expat or visitor needs to know about this shift.

The Breakdown: Green vs. Blue

The Chief of Police recently unveiled these specialised plates to help distinguish low-emission vehicles from the standard internal combustion engines. Here is how to read the new system:

  • Green Plates: Reserved strictly for Fully Electric Vehicles (EVs). If you see a car with a green plate, it produces zero tailpipe emissions.
  • Blue Plates: Designated for Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles, which utilize a mix of gasoline and electric power.

Why the Color Matters (The Perks)

For foreigners living in or moving to Iran, choosing a vehicle that qualifies for these plates isn’t just an environmental statement—it comes with practical urban advantages:

Feature Advantage
Traffic Zones Easier access or exemptions during “Emergency Air Quality” days when standard cars are restricted.
Registration Facilitated and faster “numbering” (registration) process, especially in Free Trade Zones like Aras, Kish, and Anzali.
Visibility Clear identification for law enforcement, reducing the chance of being stopped during restricted driving hours.

Note for Expats: While the EV charging infrastructure is still developing in Iran, the government is currently prioritizing the installation of charging stations in major malls and public parking lots to support these new plate holders.

The Goal: Cleaner Skies

Tehran’s struggle with air pollution is no secret. By introducing these plates, the police aim to create a visual incentive. Seeing more green and blue on the road serves as a reminder that the city is transitioning away from fossil fuels.

If you are considering importing a vehicle or buying one locally, opting for a Hybrid or EV won’t just save you fuel—it will give you a “VIP pass” through some of the city’s toughest traffic restrictions.

Considering a vehicle purchase in Iran? Would you like me to look up the current locations of EV charging stations in Tehran or explain the specific rules for driving Free Trade Zone plates outside of their designated areas?

