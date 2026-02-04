What Those New Green and Blue License Plates Mean for Tehran’s Roads

If you’ve been walking the streets of North Tehran or driving through the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) lately, you might have noticed something different:

As Iran tries to tackle the notorious “inversion” air pollution seasons in its major cities, the traffic police (Rahvar) have officially introduced a new color-coded system for eco-friendly vehicles. Here is everything an expat or visitor needs to know about this shift.

The Chief of Police recently unveiled these specialised plates to help distinguish low-emission vehicles from the standard internal combustion engines. Here is how to read the new system:

For foreigners living in or moving to Iran, choosing a vehicle that qualifies for these plates isn’t just an environmental statement—it comes with practical urban advantages:

Note for Expats: While the EV charging infrastructure is still developing in Iran, the government is currently prioritizing the installation of charging stations in major malls and public parking lots to support these new plate holders.

The Goal: Cleaner Skies

Tehran’s struggle with air pollution is no secret. By introducing these plates, the police aim to create a visual incentive. Seeing more green and blue on the road serves as a reminder that the city is transitioning away from fossil fuels.

If you are considering importing a vehicle or buying one locally, opting for a Hybrid or EV won’t just save you fuel—it will give you a “VIP pass” through some of the city’s toughest traffic restrictions.