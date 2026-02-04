What Those New Green and Blue License Plates Mean for Tehran’s Roads
If you’ve been walking the streets of North Tehran or driving through the Free Trade Zones (FTZs) lately, you might have noticed something different: license plates in shades of green and blue.
The Breakdown: Green vs. Blue
The Chief of Police recently unveiled these specialised plates to help distinguish low-emission vehicles from the standard internal combustion engines. Here is how to read the new system:
- Green Plates: Reserved strictly for Fully Electric Vehicles (EVs). If you see a car with a green plate, it produces zero tailpipe emissions.
- Blue Plates: Designated for Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) vehicles, which utilize a mix of gasoline and electric power.
Why the Color Matters (The Perks)
For foreigners living in or moving to Iran, choosing a vehicle that qualifies for these plates isn’t just an environmental statement—it comes with practical urban advantages:
|Feature
|Advantage
|Traffic Zones
|Easier access or exemptions during “Emergency Air Quality” days when standard cars are restricted.
|Registration
|Facilitated and faster “numbering” (registration) process, especially in Free Trade Zones like Aras, Kish, and Anzali.
|Visibility
|Clear identification for law enforcement, reducing the chance of being stopped during restricted driving hours.
Note for Expats: While the EV charging infrastructure is still developing in Iran, the government is currently prioritizing the installation of charging stations in major malls and public parking lots to support these new plate holders.
The Goal: Cleaner Skies
Tehran’s struggle with air pollution is no secret. By introducing these plates, the police aim to create a visual incentive. Seeing more green and blue on the road serves as a reminder that the city is transitioning away from fossil fuels.
If you are considering importing a vehicle or buying one locally, opting for a Hybrid or EV won’t just save you fuel—it will give you a “VIP pass” through some of the city’s toughest traffic restrictions.