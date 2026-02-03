Iran Formally Approves Motorcycle Licenses for Women
Key Directives of Decree No. 189727
The new framework, spearheaded by the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, mandates several critical changes to the national transport infrastructure:
- FARAJA Oversight: The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic (FARAJA) is officially instructed to establish the administrative procedures for testing and licensing female applicants.
- Gender-Specific Instruction: Training programs and examinations will prioritize the use of female instructors and officers to ensure a standardized and culturally compliant environment.
- Technological Transition: The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is directed to prioritize the manufacturing and distribution of electric motorcycles and high-performance safety gear, including ABS braking systems.
Operational Status & Standards
|Category
|Implementation Detail
|Legal Basis
|Cabinet resolution based on Article 138 of the Constitution.
|Instruction
|Mandatory practical courses supervised by Traffic Police (Rahvar).
