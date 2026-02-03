Iran Formally Approves Motorcycle Licenses for Women

In a significant shift in domestic policy, the Iranian Cabinet has formally approved a resolution to begin issuing motorcycle driving licenses to women. The directive, finalized on February 3, 2026 (1404/11/14), was signed by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref and marks the conclusion of years of legal ambiguity that effectively barred female riders from the road.Prior to this decree, Iranian traffic regulations—specifically Article 20 of the Law on Traffic Violations—referred only to “men” as eligible license holders. This technicality prevented women from obtaining legal certification and, crucially, from accessing necessary insurance coverage for their vehicles.

Key Directives of Decree No. 189727

The new framework, spearheaded by the Vice Presidency for Women and Family Affairs, mandates several critical changes to the national transport infrastructure:

  • FARAJA Oversight: The Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic (FARAJA) is officially instructed to establish the administrative procedures for testing and licensing female applicants.
  • Gender-Specific Instruction: Training programs and examinations will prioritize the use of female instructors and officers to ensure a standardized and culturally compliant environment.
  • Technological Transition: The Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is directed to prioritize the manufacturing and distribution of electric motorcycles and high-performance safety gear, including ABS braking systems.

Operational Status & Standards

Category Implementation Detail
Legal Basis Cabinet resolution based on Article 138 of the Constitution.
Instruction Mandatory practical courses supervised by Traffic Police (Rahvar).
Sustainability
