Tehran Attractions: Ghalamestan Park

The Iranian capital is among the major cities in the world. With a population of about 9 million and non-stop construction, finding a green area for a walk or just spending hours to relax in Tehran is quite a challenge sometimes.

Ghalamestan Park located in northern Tehran in the Zaferaniyeh District is one of the less-known green areas that we suggest you visit.

The park is the remainder of two old houses next to the Ghalamestan street. The houses belonged to two Zoroastrian families who had immigrated to the US. Many years later, the owners agreed to sell their houses to the municipality under the condition that it is turned into a park.

The buildings were grounded and after several years they were finally replaced with a park some 28 years ago. It is 7,500 square meters and is located next to Vali-asr avenue. There is a library inside the park which is open to women on even days and to men on odd days.

Ghalamestan Park Prev 1 of 6 Next

There is also another beautiful building in the park that houses the Secretariat of the Asian Mayors Assembly.

The park is easily accessible, and you can just use the BRT Line 7 to get there from the Kazemi station.