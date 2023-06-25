Spotlight Destination: Valiasr Street

Type of Attraction: Urban Area and Square

Province: Tehran

County: Tehran

Visit Duration: 1 to 4 hours

Visiting Hours: All days of the year

Entrance Fee: Free

Address: Valiasr Street, Tehran, spanning between the Railway Square to Tajrish Square

Introduction:

Stretching across 18 kilometers, Valiasr Street is the longest avenue in the Middle East. This extraordinary boulevard connects the south of Tehran to the north, beginning at Railway Square and ending at Tajrish Square. Constructed under the orders of Reza Shah Pahlavi in 1931, the street was initially named Pahlavi Street and was designed to link the Marble and Sa’dabad Palaces.

The street retained this name until 1979, after which it was proposed to be renamed after Mossadegh. However, in 1981, it was finally renamed as Valiasr Street. Originally, 60,000 plane trees adorned both sides of the street, but only 8,000 of these historical trees remain today.

As Valiasr Street was one of the first epicenters of urban life in Tehran, many commercial and recreational centers like shopping complexes, cultural centers, the Radio and Television Broadcasting organization, Marble Palace, Tehran Grand Hotel, Mellat Park, Saee Park, Daneshjoo Park, Ferdows Garden, Cinema Museum, City Theatre, Esteghlal Cinema, Africa Cinema, Qods Cinema, Art University, Amir Kabir University, and countless restaurants and cafes have sprung up along its sides.

National Registry:

This avenue was registered as a national heritage site on December 28, 2018.

Access to Valiasr Street:

Private Vehicle:

Valiasr Street starts at Railway Square and continues to Tajrish.

Metro: By using Line 3 of the metro, you can disembark at Valiasr Square station and start your journey.

Bus: Using BRT Line 7, you can disembark at Valiasr and Pelleh bus stops and begin your adventure.

Restaurants and Cafes along Valiasr Street:

Valiasr Street is dotted with a variety of restaurants and cafes. Some of the popular restaurants include Sheela fast food chain, Didaniha Restaurant, Mansour Kebab House, Golpayegani Akhale Kebab House, Haj Mohsen Restaurant, Iran-Italy Restaurant, Darchin Restaurant, and Buffalo Restaurant.

The street is also home to one of the best Indian restaurants in the city on the edge of Taleqani junction. Don’t miss it!

For a quick break or a laid-back afternoon, visit some of the best cafes in the area such as Libra Cafe, Exit Cafe, Vasal Cafe, Harmony Cafe, Parse Cafe, Lamiz Cafe, and Godot Cafe.

The uniqueness and historic charm of Valiasr Street makes it a must-visit attraction in Tehran for both locals and tourists. Whether you’re in the mood for a bit of history, some shopping, or a delightful culinary journey, Valiasr Street is the place to be.

Shopping along Valiasr Street:

As one of the main shopping hubs in Tehran, Valiasr Street boasts a plethora of shops, boutiques, and bazaars that sell a wide array of goods. From luxurious Persian rugs to intricate handicrafts, modern apparel to antique artifacts, you’re sure to find something to your liking. Renowned shopping centers like the Exir and the Jam-e Jam can be found here, offering a blend of traditional and contemporary items.

Cultural and Recreational Centers:

Valiasr Street is not just about shopping and dining; it is also a cultural hotspot. Visit the Ferdows Garden that houses the Cinema Museum, or enjoy a performance at the City Theatre. For art enthusiasts, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art and the Iranian Art Museum Garden are worth visiting. The street also leads to the sprawling Mellat Park, one of Tehran’s largest and most beautiful parks.

The Valiasr Walk:

For the adventurous souls, embarking on a journey along Valiasr Street from end-to-end promises an unforgettable experience. The “Valiasr Walk,” whether from south to north or vice versa, unfolds like a storybook of Tehran’s cultural, historical, and contemporary life.

From the bustling railway square at the southern end to the calm, upscale Tajrish Square at the northern tip, each step you take will immerse you in a different scene.

As you navigate the 18 kilometers, you’ll pass through lively markets, verdant parks, modern shopping centers, elegant restaurants, art galleries, and grand museums. The diversity of landscapes and the rich tapestry of experiences make this walk not just a physical journey, but also a deep cultural and historical exploration of Tehran.

So, lace up your comfortable shoes, and let Valiasr Street guide you through the heart of Iranian life