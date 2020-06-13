Ceramic Museum Opens in Tehran

Tehran is home to a variety of museums and now a new private museum dedicated to ceramic has been opened in the northern part of the Iranian capital.

The “Farzaneh Ceramic Museum” which is located at Jebeli St. in north of Niyavaran Square was founded by artist Leila Farzaneh where she displays a collection of her ceramic products.

The ceramic museum which is the first privately owned museum specifically dedicated to ceramic art in Iran was officially inaugurated last week.

According to its founder, “this museum is aimed to be a lively place for life where people don’t come just to watch some objects.” Farzaneh added that she wants the museum to be a place for holding workshops and educational seminars “so that people can actually live with it and get to know its applications in their lives.”

Persian pottery as a craft has a very long history, which goes back to the 7th millennium BC and has been a traditional part of Iranian art, architecture, and living. Persian potters developed their work to perfection, they responded to cultural changes and adopted many new designs as part of their own style.

Currently, pottery art is popular in traditional and industrial ways in Iran, and its main centers are Laljin, Hamedan; Meybod, Yazd; Kalporagan, Sistan and Baluchestan; Shahvar, Minab; Mend, Gonabad; Zonoz, Tabriz; Kharmohre, Qom; Mazandaran; Gamaj, Gilan, Semnan; Saveh, Markazi; and Shahreza, Isfahan.

