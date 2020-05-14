Car prices in Iran: May 2020

Car prices in Iran? Are you interested in purchasing a car while you are in Tehran? There are several dozen auto companies and online websites with thousands of cars for sale, however, as the currency in Iran continues to fluctuate prices change on an hourly basis.

As a rough guide price (and we mean rough) these are the roundabout prices of cars for sale in Tehran at the moment, according to our trusted price guide list.

As you can see many of the cars are sold for sums much higher than outside of the country and this is due to the import tariffs placed on cars from abroad.

But in this chart, we will focus on the prices manufacturers in Iran announced this week in May 2020.

What to buy?

Despite this problem, there are plenty of impressive cars, even a few years old, that one can purchase if they wish, including ones which have been in storage with no miles on the clock!

Many imported cars sitting in showrooms across the city can be anything up to 24 months old thanks to delays in customs, however, this does not mean the car dealer will reduce the price, as the supply in the market remains tight.

Where to buy a car?

A good place to search for cars in Iran is a site called bama.ir. If you cannot understand Persian it is useful to have a local guide you through the site as the user interface is clunky for 2019. Despite this, it remains one of the most popular websites to buy cars and find the daily price.

Other local buying and selling sites including, Sheypoor, and Divar.ir, similar to sites like Gumtree and eBay, these two websites offer a great array of different vehicles as well as other items to purchase.

There are also several official and semi-official representatives in Tehran, including companies like Arian Motor (Mitsubishi), Persia Khodro (BMW), Setareh Iran (Mercedes-Benz) and others who continue to maintain several brands.

If you are looking to have a look-see at what is available on the day and you have the full amount of cash to splash on an imported car, then we recommend the epicentre of car dealers situated around Shahid Motahari and Beheshti, here you will find the majority of car brands on offer as well as others including the occasional Mini or Smart at premium prices.

If you are looking for something a little cheaper, then we recommend our previous article about purchasing and Iranian-made car like the plucky Peugeot 206!

Local Car Prices: May 2020

This is a guide RRP price chosen from local media on May 14, 2020.