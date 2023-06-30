Visitors and locals alike, let’s start exploring the captivating collection of the National Car Museum of Iran.

Introduction

The Iranian Historical Car Museum is a treasure trove of vintage and luxury cars, showcasing the rich heritage of the global automotive industry. Located in Tehran, the museum offers visitors a fascinating journey through time, immersing them in the evolution of automobiles and their cultural significance. This article delves into the captivating collection of the Iranian Historical Car Museum, highlighting its remarkable cars and providing insights into their historical and technological significance.



See other museums here in Tehran.

The Royal Carriage Collection

One of the standout attractions of the museum is the Royal Carriage Collection, which includes the exquisite Royal Carriage of Naser al-Din Shah Qajar. This beautifully crafted carriage, dating back to the Qajar period, is considered a national treasure. It was meticulously designed and manufactured by the renowned Wagon Fabrik factory in Vienna, Austria. The royal carriage, also known as a “kalasche,” is adorned with intricate gold decorations and features a distinctive blue color. It holds historical significance as it was used during significant royal processions.

Vintage Gems

Another captivating addition to the museum’s collection is the vintage Morris Oxford. This red-colored beauty holds the distinction of being the oldest car in the museum, dating back to 1912. Manufactured in England, the Morris Oxford is a cherished and sought-after vehicle, showcasing the craftsmanship and design of its time. Its red exterior exudes elegance and nostalgia, taking visitors back to a bygone era of automotive excellence.

See other museums here in Tehran.

Unparalleled Luxury: Lamborghini Countach

For lovers of super sports cars, the museum proudly displays the iconic Lamborghini Countach. Produced by Lamborghini in Italy in 1974, the Countach represents the epitome of automotive luxury and performance. With its sleek and aerodynamic design, the Countach is a true symbol of automotive artistry. Powered by a robust 12-cylinder engine, it boasts exceptional power and can reach speeds of up to 310 kilometers per hour.

See other museums here in Tehran.

Automotive Royalty: Rolls-Royce

No collection of historical cars would be complete without the presence of Rolls-Royce. The museum features several Rolls-Royce models, each a testament to the brand’s legacy of luxury and elegance. Notable among them is the Rolls-Royce gifted by Hitler to Reza Shah, the ruler of Iran at the time. This exquisite vehicle, crafted with meticulous attention to detail, showcases the opulence and prestige associated with the Rolls-Royce brand.

See other museums here in Tehran.

Nation Car Museum of Iran: K500 and More

The museum also pays tribute to Mercedes-Benz, a renowned luxury car manufacturer. One of the highlights is the rare Mercedes-Benz K500, considered one of the most expensive and unique vehicles in the collection. Dating back to 1934, the K500 features a powerful eight-cylinder engine and elegant design elements. It stands as a testament to the engineering prowess of Mercedes-Benz and its commitment to producing exceptional automobiles.

Interactive Exhibits and Educational Experiences

Beyond the mesmerizing cars, the National Car Museum of Iran offers interactive exhibits and educational experiences. Visitors can delve deeper into the world of automotive innovation through engaging displays, multimedia presentations, and informative panels. The museum aims to not only showcase the beauty and historical significance of these automobiles but also educate visitors about the technological advancements and societal impact of the automotive industry.

Visiting the National Car Museum of Iran

To experience the wonders of the National Car Museum of Iran, visitors can plan their visit during the museum’s opening hours, from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM on all days except Saturdays and official holidays. Admission prices vary, with discounted rates for domestic visitors under seven years of age and those above seven. Foreign visitors can explore the museum by purchasing tickets at the designated price set at the time of visiting.

Travelers can reach the museum via the metro, bus, taxi, or private vehicle, and detailed directions are available to ensure a smooth journey.

Our Thoughts

The Iranian Historical Car Museum stands as a captivating testament to the rich history and cultural significance of automobiles.

From regal carriages and vintage gems to iconic luxury cars, the museum’s collection showcases the evolution of automotive design, technology, and craftsmanship.

A visit to this remarkable institution offers an immersive experience, allowing enthusiasts, history buffs, and visitors of all ages to appreciate these remarkable vehicles’ beauty, innovation, and cultural impact.

The National Car Museum of Iran is a must-visit destination for anyone seeking to explore the captivating world of automotive history.

See other museums here in Tehran.

Quick Facts about Nation Car Museum of Iran

Opening hours: from 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM on all days except Saturdays and official holidays.

Website: https://cio-museums.org/en/museum/iran-classic-car-museum/

Telephone: +98 21 44525879

Where is the Nation Car Museum of Iran?

It’s in a really strange location in the far west of Tehran towards Karaj. You will definitely need a taxi or drive yourself to the location.