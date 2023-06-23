Introduction

If you’re visiting Tehran or living in Tehran, then the Cinema Museum of Iran, located in the north of Tehran, is an exceptional attraction that takes you on a journey through Iran’s rich cinematic history.

The museum is housed in the historic Bagh-e Ferdows (Paradise Garden), a beautiful Qajar-era estate, and is an essential destination for cinema lovers and history buffs alike.

Features of the Cinema Museum of Iran

The Cinema Museum is divided into two main sections: a museum and a cinema. The museum has nine permanent exhibitions where photographs, posters, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and vintage cinema equipment are on display. The cinema section showcases daily films, critique and analysis of cinematic works in the presence of film artists.

The museum also hosts three auditoriums: The Cinematograph Hall with a capacity of 200, Ferdows Cinema with a capacity of 100, and Tamadon Hall for 50 people, dedicated to film screening and criticism sessions.

The Remarkable History of the Cinema Museum of Iran

The museum was first inaugurated in a building on Lalehzar Street in 1994 in the presence of Hassan Habibi, the then first Vice President under President Hashemi Rafsanjani. Veteran actor Ezzatollah Entezami was appointed as the managing director of the museum. Four years later, the museum was relocated to Bagh-e Ferdows, a former high school named Shapur Tajrish.

National Registration

In August 1997, Bagh-e Ferdows, which houses the Cinema Museum, was registered as a national heritage site under the number 1876.

How to Get to the Cinema Museum

By Car: The museum is located on Valiasr Street, after Zafaraniyeh Junction, before reaching Tajrish, in Bagh-e Ferdows.

By Metro: Use Line 1 and alight at Tajrish Station. It is a half-hour walk towards Zafaraniyeh Junction to reach Bagh-e Ferdows.

By Bus: Use BRT Line 7 and alight at Bagh-e Ferdows bus stop. It is a two-minute walk to the museum.

Visit the Cinema Museum of Iran to explore the rich and diverse history of Iranian cinema in a setting that blends tradition, art, and history seamlessly.

A Quick Overview