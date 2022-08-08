Vakil Tojjar Traditional Restaurant

Vakil Tojjar Restaurant in downtown Tehran is one of the first sites to use a rehabilitated historical structure as a place to serve restaurant goers. Opened in 2018, in the heart of the Iranian capital, the café and restaurant is located in the huge structure which is listed on the national monuments list.

Foods are an array of classic Persian dishes served in the most authentic of classical environments and hark back to an era of Tehran which is no longer around.

What is the building like?

Khaneh Vakil Tojjar, also known as the Khaneh Mizani, classed as an historical structure, was renovated by the family of the Mohammad Bagher Mizani (Vakil Tojjar) and opened in 2018 with staff dressed in period costumes of the early 20th century.

As one of the highest quality restaurants, Vakil Tojjar with its unique interior design and style is definitely one of the places to visit in the Iranian capital for those who live here and those visiting.

Vakil Tojjar Restaurant is open daily from 10:00 to 23:00 and offers several dishes for guests and parties can be catered for if but calling ahead of time would be best recommended.

Amir Hossein’s review

The traditional design was very pleasant and stylish, with parking, tidy and clean environment, very polite and kind staff, and the quality of food was very good.

Telephone

+982155167385

Address Molavi Street, Tehran

