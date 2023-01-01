Address Food Hall in northern Tehran

Looking for somewhere to go out and eat? Address Food Hall is probably the trendiest place in Tehran to dine out informally with friends and family in 2018!

Address Food Hall, located in the Royal Address Complex just of Fayyazi (Fereshteh) is one of Tehran’s newest and best-designed eateries everyone who enjoy the food court concept.

With a capacity of more than 4000 people per day, according to the owners, the five-star food hall packed with local and international food varieties, is the latest kid on the block to take your hard earned tomans.

The meals are of the highest quality and portions hearty to quell even the hungriest of souls. The owners say they use the freshest ingredients from local farms to cut down on the so-called food miles.

But it’s not just the food which will take your breath away when you enter the vicinity: from the moment you go up the escalators from the ground floor, you will get the impression that the building is something different.

The design of the of the Royal Address Complex and the interior design was completed by local architects and designers, mixing several styles.

Restaurants in the food hall include Tehran Cuisine, the Burger Works, Mexico City, Sandwich Station, Pizza & Pasta Company and the Address Café which serves mostly coffee and pizza.

We had fantastic iranian food in this trendy place. It’s self service but waiter was always next to our table to ensure we have everything we need. Place also has a Terrace with nice view and smoking area. Variety of foods are available from pizza to rice: One reviewer said.

The food hall is open from 11:00 24:00 seven days a week.

Where is Address Food Hall?