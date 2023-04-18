Полное руководство по покупке недвижимости в Тегеране

Introduction

Buying Property in Tehran: A Helpful Guide

Are you interested in buying property in Tehran, the capital of Iran? This guide will provide you with all the information you need to get started.

How to buy a house in Tehran: basic steps

The process of buying a home in Tehran can be quite complicated, but with the help of an experienced real estate agent, it can be relatively easy. There are many good websites where you can view real estate listings and most agents are familiar with working with foreigners.

If you are interested in buying a property in one of the areas of the Caspian Sea, such as Mazanderan or Gilan, the process is slightly different, but the basic steps remain the same.

Reasons to buy property in Tehran

Tehran is one of the most vibrant and exciting cities in the world. Whether it is a place to live or to invest, Tehran offers something for everyone. The city has a wide range of cultural attractions, from traditional bazaars to modern art galleries. Tehran is also a major business center and thanks to the growing economy, now is the perfect time to buy property in the city.

The process of buying property in Tehran

If you want to buy property in Tehran, you will have to go through several steps. The first step is to find an agent who is familiar with foreigners and their needs. An agent will help you find the right property and guide you through the entire process.

Buying property with a foreign passport and obtaining a permit

If you have a foreign passport, the process of buying property is slightly different and may require permission from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. This process may take some time, so it’s best to start early. You will also need to get your finances in order and have a down payment ready.

Property search in Tehran: where to look

After obtaining permission, you can start your property search. There are many websites for houses for sale in Tehran, so you should find something that suits your needs. Inspect the property carefully before making an offer.

Completion of the transaction: signing the contract and payment

When you find a suitable property, the last step is to sign the contract and pay the remaining amount. Congratulations, you are now the owner of a house in Tehran!

Payment for a Transaction from Abroad: Opportunities for Buyers

Many homeowners accept payment from abroad due to the weakening of the rial, so if you have cash on hand abroad and want to purchase a property, you will find that they are very open to doing so!

Steps to follow:

Obtain a tax clearance certificate from the Department of Economic Affairs and Finance and the municipality. Obtain a certificate of completion of real estate on land from the municipality. Obtain a Social Security Certificate from the Social Security Organization. The notary prepares and certifies the act of transfer of rights. The notary registers the title to the Property Registry Office, which sends an extract from the deed.

Websites for finding real estate in Tehran

There are several websites that you can use to search for real estate in Tehran.

Some of the most popular sites are Inpin, Deltahome.ir, both in English. These sites offer a wide range of properties and you can easily find what you are looking for using the search function.

The sites are also useful for comparing prices and getting an idea of ​​the real estate market in Tehran. However, unlike foreign sites, you can rarely find photos here, as is customary in American real estate.

Real estate agents familiar with foreigners