Overview

Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum in Tehran is a must-visit for nature enthusiasts and animal lovers.

This museum serves as a platform to explore various preserved wildlife species. It also provides an insightful experience about the diverse fauna of Iran and Africa.

What to Expect

Nature and Wildlife Exhibits

The Haft Chenar Museum is renowned for its vast collection of preserved mammals, reptiles, birds, and aquatic life from varying climates.

Most exhibits comprise taxidermied animals confiscated from hunters and presented to the public in their natural state.

Taxidermy Workshop

The museum houses a taxidermy workshop where visitors get acquainted with animal and bird taxidermy processes. Here, you can learn to differentiate between game and non-game birds.

Aquarium

The museum’s aquarium is a cave-like structure housing various freshwater fish from rivers across Iran.

Natural Habitat

At the Haft Chenar Wildlife Museum, a particular area showcases living birds. Visitors can observe these captivating creatures in their natural surroundings.

Geology Section

The geology section features an array of mineral rocks of different origins and extinct invertebrate fossils.

Library

The museum also houses a library boasting a collection of 4500 titles covering various general and specialized topics.

Restaurant and Dining

Visitors can also enjoy traditional Iranian cuisine at the museum’s in-house restaurant and dining area.

History of the Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum

Initially constructed as a sock factory during the reign of Pahlavi I, the building later morphed into the Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum in 1997. Covering a land area of 7600 square meters and a built-up area of 2700 square meters, this museum offers a comprehensive view of Iran’s rich biodiversity.

Conclusion

Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum is a fascinating destination for anyone interested in natural history, wildlife, and the environment.

Its interactive exhibits and engaging displays offer a wealth of knowledge, making it an ideal place for students and families.

The rich diversity of preserved species, live bird exhibits, and an aquarium ensure an enlightening and enjoyable visit.

Practical Information

Address and Opening Hours

The Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum is located in the bustling Moniriyeh district of Tehran, downtown area, close to the Hoor and Beryanak Square. The address is as follows: Tehran, North to South Nawab Safavi Highway, Beryanak, Beryanak Square, Haft Chenar Wildlife Museum Street.

Visiting Duration and Timing

Plan your visit between Sunday to Friday as the museum remains open on these days from 8:00 to 21:00. Typically, visitors spend approximately 1 to 2 hours exploring the exhibits and participating in interactive activities.

Entry Fee for Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum

At an average ticket price of 4,000 tomans (local price), the museum offers an affordable option for an educational outing. Hence, the Haft Chenar Nature and Wildlife Museum provides both value and an enriching experience to its visitors.

Location and Accessibility

Nestled in the heart of Tehran city, the Haft Chenar Museum is situated in the Beryanak neighborhood. It is easily accessible from the North-South Nawab Safavi Highway. Visitors can use personal transportation or the Tehran Metro Line 7 to reach the museum, disembarking at the Beryanak station.