Introduction

If you are travelling to Tehran or living in Tehran, then the Holy Defense Museum is a brilliant place to visit when in the city.

The Holy Defense Museum is one of the most advanced museums in Western Asia and is a must-see in Tehran for its modern design and historical reference.

Spanning over 25 hectares, this museum utilizes cutting-edge technology to recount the difficult days of war, the formation of the Islamic Republic and the struggles against Saddam Hussein’s Iraq.

In addition to its historical significance, the museum boasts a collection of diverse perennial and medicinal plants.

Visitors can also marvel at the artificial lake with 100 musical fountains that project images of martyrs onto the water’s surface, creating a captivating visual display.

Holy Defense Exhibition Halls

The Holy Defense Museum comprises eight exhibition halls, each offering a unique perspective on the historic events and sacrifices made during the Iran-Iraq War.

Astaneh Hall: This hall serves as the entrance to the museum, introducing visitors to the people’s struggles against the Pahlavi regime and the triumph of the Islamic Revolution led by Imam Khomeini. Warfare Hall: Step into this hall to witness scenes from the Iran-Iraq War, where the seats tremble beneath visitors during simulated bomb explosions, vividly recreating the terror experienced by the people of Khorramshahr and Abadan. Adjacent to this hall is a model of Khorramshahr, serving as a reminder of the hardships endured during those days. Defense Hall: Enter this hall and experience the temperature extremes found in various underground bunkers, mirroring the scorching heat of southern bunkers, which exceeded 50 degrees Celsius, or the chilling cold of border regions like Qasr-e Shirin and Serpil Zahab, evoking memories of the harsh conditions during war. Tranquility Hall: In this hall, a 3D cinema showcases the life story of martyr Avini, capturing the serenity of his noble sacrifice.

Victory Hall: This hall features newspaper clippings announcing the end of the Iran-Iraq War with the signing of UN Resolution 598, symbolizing peace between the two countries, displayed on the walls and ceiling. Final Hall: In this hall, visitors will encounter a renowned image of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, reflected in nine mirrored panels, without any distortions, along with his famous chair. Resistance Panorama: As visitors enter this hall, they are greeted by a sculpture of a warrior, being adorned by his mother, representing the sacrifices made by women and children during the war. A replica of Khorramshahr’s street, complete with Hafez Cinema, a samosa vendor, and a marketplace, creates an immersive experience. Passing through the Shaghayegh Street, visitors enter a 360-degree cinema, where the Beit al-Moqaddas operation unfolds before their eyes, heightened by the arrival of tanks, making the museum experience even more exhilarating. A recreated Shalamcheh area adds further authenticity to the exhibit. The last section of the exhibition houses a cultural products store, offering memoirs of war, plaques, and more. Butterfly Hall: Although closed, this hall pays tribute to the sacrifices made by women and children during the war.

Museum Management

The Holy Defense Museum is owned by the Tehran Municipality and managed by Ali Asghar Jafarifar, appointed by the decree of Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri.

Best Time to Visit the Holy Defense Museum

Afternoons are hectic, especially with school and university group visits. Therefore, it is recommended to plan your visit accordingly.

Admission Fees

Iranian Visitors: 12,000 Tomans

Iranian Visitors in the Afternoon: 10,000 Tomans

Foreign Visitors: 25,000 Tomans

Access and Location

Metro: Visitors can reach the Holy Defense Museum by taking Line 1 of the Tehran Metro and disembarking at the Haqqani Station. From there, a short walk will lead you to the museum.

Conclusion

The Holy Defense Museum offers a unique opportunity to delve into Iran’s heroic past. Through immersive exhibitions, state-of-the-art technology, and captivating displays, visitors can gain a profound understanding of the country’s struggles and triumphs during the Iran-Iraq War. Whether you are interested in military history or seeking to pay homage to the brave men and women who defended their homeland, the Holy Defense Museum is a must-visit destination that provides a deep appreciation for Iran’s rich heritage.