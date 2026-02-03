Tehran Diplomatic Update: Recent Embassy Reopenings & Current Status (Feb 2026)
Last Updated: February 3, 2026
The Headlines: What Reopened in the Last 72 Hours?
The most significant movement this week comes from the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Despite the British Embassy transitioning to a remote-work model for diplomatic staff in mid-January, the UK Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Tehran officially reopened its doors on February 1, 2026. This allows for the resumption of biometric appointments and passport collections, though full embassy services remain restricted.
Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Embassy is now operational at its new address in the Darrous neighbourhood, marking the end of a long-standing diplomatic freeze.
The Italian Embassy made headlines on February 2 by suspending all regular consular services until further notice, citing current security assessments.
Embassy Operational Status Table
The following table provides a snapshot of major diplomatic missions as of today.
|Mission
|Current Status
|Latest Activity (Feb 1-3)
|United Kingdom
|Remote / Limited
|Visa Application Centre (VFS) reopened Feb 1.
|Azerbaijan
|Fully Open
|Operations resumed at new Darrous location.
|Italy
|Suspended
|Consular services suspended indefinitely as of Feb 2.
|Switzerland
|Open (Limited)
|Remains the primary channel for US-Iran communications.
|Netherlands
|Partially Open
|Open by appointment only; restricted front desk access.
|Slovakia
|Open
|Recent visa lottery draws completed late January.
|Australia / NZ
|Closed
|Closed following late 2025 security escalations.
⚠️ Critical Advisory
Diplomatic relations between Iran and the EU reached a new low on February 1, after the Iranian Parliament designated all EU member state militaries as “terrorist organisations.” This was a direct response to the EU’s designation of the IRGC. Expect further “tit-for-tat” summons and potential service disruptions for EU citizens in the coming days.