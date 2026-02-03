British Embassy Tehran
Tehran Diplomatic Update: Recent Embassy Reopenings & Current Status (Feb 2026)

Last Updated: February 3, 2026

Following a period of intense diplomatic volatility in January 2026, the status of foreign missions in Tehran has begun to shift over the last 48 to 72 hours. While some essential services are resuming, the landscape remains characterised by high political tension between Iran and Western nations.

The Headlines: What Reopened in the Last 72 Hours?

The most significant movement this week comes from the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Despite the British Embassy transitioning to a remote-work model for diplomatic staff in mid-January, the UK Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Tehran officially reopened its doors on February 1, 2026. This allows for the resumption of biometric appointments and passport collections, though full embassy services remain restricted.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Embassy is now operational at its new address in the Darrous neighbourhood, marking the end of a long-standing diplomatic freeze.

The Italian Embassy made headlines on February 2 by suspending all regular consular services until further notice, citing current security assessments.

Embassy Operational Status Table

The following table provides a snapshot of major diplomatic missions as of today.

Mission Current Status Latest Activity (Feb 1-3)
United Kingdom Remote / Limited Visa Application Centre (VFS) reopened Feb 1.
Azerbaijan Fully Open Operations resumed at new Darrous location.
Italy Suspended Consular services suspended indefinitely as of Feb 2.
Switzerland Open (Limited) Remains the primary channel for US-Iran communications.
Netherlands Partially Open Open by appointment only; restricted front desk access.
Slovakia Open Recent visa lottery draws completed late January.
Australia / NZ Closed Closed following late 2025 security escalations.

⚠️ Critical Advisory

Diplomatic relations between Iran and the EU reached a new low on February 1, after the Iranian Parliament designated all EU member state militaries as “terrorist organisations.” This was a direct response to the EU’s designation of the IRGC. Expect further “tit-for-tat” summons and potential service disruptions for EU citizens in the coming days.

Disclaimer: Diplomatic statuses can change hourly. Always verify with your specific embassy’s official social media or website before traveling to a mission.

