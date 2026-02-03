Tehran Diplomatic Update: Recent Embassy Reopenings & Current Status (Feb 2026)

The Headlines: What Reopened in the Last 72 Hours?

Following a period of intense diplomatic volatility in January 2026, the status of foreign missions in Tehran has begun to shift over the last 48 to 72 hours. While some essential services are resuming, the landscape remains characterised by high political tension between Iran and Western nations.

The most significant movement this week comes from the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan. Despite the British Embassy transitioning to a remote-work model for diplomatic staff in mid-January, the UK Visa Application Centre (VAC) in Tehran officially reopened its doors on February 1, 2026. This allows for the resumption of biometric appointments and passport collections, though full embassy services remain restricted.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani Embassy is now operational at its new address in the Darrous neighbourhood, marking the end of a long-standing diplomatic freeze.

The Italian Embassy made headlines on February 2 by suspending all regular consular services until further notice, citing current security assessments.