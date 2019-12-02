Haftchenar’s Museum of Wildlife and Natural Monuments

In the western downtown area of Iran’s capital Tehran, there is situated an old villa and grounds which is now one of the city’s best collections of taxidermized animals.

It is not only padded animals which may grab your attention. Over the years the museum has become a centre of rare fish not seen elsewhere in Tehran.

The museum has different sections such as an aquarium, reptiles, taxidermied animals, taxidermy workshop, birds, geology and natural phenomena.

Not to be confused with other locations in Tehran including Darabad in the north of the city, Haftchenar has a great collection of animals for families to see and study.

Beyond the animals, you can see a beautiful relic of its day in the building that houses them. The museum building belongs to the late Qajar era where it was first used as a power plant and then socks manufacturer and now a museum.

The museum is named after a very old tree which resides inside, its diameter reaches 7 meters!

Where is the Haftchenar Museum of Wildlife and Natural Monuments?