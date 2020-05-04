Renting and buying in Tehran? Here are the Top 5 websites for renting and buying in Tehran. There are several outstanding websites available which list residences, villas and cottages across Tehran. Foreigners can purchase property in Tehran and elsewhere in Iran, but there are some preconditions which must be met including a work visa.

The list of websites

Ihome.ir is a website in Persian which has listings for both renting and buying. For foreigners, this is probably the most user-friendly website in the city. Property owners are responsible for their listings and information provided is written by the owners or real estate agents listing the property. It is probably the best website for foreign people browsing the market.

Inpin is a recently developed website and app only available in Persian for now. The website differs from others by listing registered real estate agents and their properties. It also uses augmented reality (AR) which gives a unique experience to its users. Searches on Inpin can be done by selecting the specific neighbourhood of interest and local agents in that area will show you what they currently have on offer.

Delta Real Estate is a bilingual Persian and English listings website, which offers rental properties in IRR and US dollar. Properties on this website are usually located in the northern areas of Tehran on the English version of the site and specifically dedicated to the foreign buyer.

If you’re looking for property to buy or rent in other areas across Tehran, you can try these two startup websites. You can try either Sheypoor or Divar. The two sites are private listings websites where you can purchase everything from property to home furnishings and more. Unfortunately, both websites are still only in Persian, so you may need help from a local who can type in the neighbourhood name—if you are looking for a specific area.