Spring Guide: Tehran Flower Bazaar

Spring is upon us, and it is time to buy your flowers for your Haft Seen. Tehran Flower Bazaar (Bazaar e-Gol) in the very south-east of the city is the best place in the town to save a fortune on all types of flowers and garden equipment.

The old Davarzeh Doolab (now renamed Mahallati) area of the city, is a very established region which has historically acted as the flower nurseries for Tehran. In recent years much of the area has been absorbed by the mass urbanisation. However, the district has received a new special status by the local municipality and is being actively promoted.

It has become a tradition in my family to descend on the packed flower bazaar every Nowruz to buy flowers for the Iranian New Year, as you can save a fortune on purchasing uptown.

What can you get?

The centre is a wonderful place to pick up all you need for your Haft Sin at very competitive prices, and also a literal breath of fresh air from the busy, polluted city.

In the run-up to Nowruz, many of the sellers dedicate their stalls to all things people need for the New Year. And Sonbol (Hyacinth) are plentiful in their range of colours.

It is also a great place to buy plants for inside your home and is the closest place in the city to a DIY garden centre.

The centre sprawled over both sides of Hosseini Street has everything from ferns that can be used for winter celebrations, to palm trees if you’re thinking of replicating the Persian Gulf in your back garden.

Moreover, if you’re looking to AstroTurf your garden, several stores are selling imported fake grass, which is also better on the city’s water supplies.

While you’re down there?

If you’re in the region, why not head over to Takhti Stadium and have a look at what football matches are on that day.