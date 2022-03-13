Renting and buying in Tehran? Here are the Top websites for renting and buying in Tehran. There are several outstanding websites available which list residences, villas and cottages across Tehran. Foreigners can purchase property in Tehran and elsewhere in Iran, but there are some preconditions which must be met, including a work visa.

The list of websites

Inpin is an application that works in both English and Persian. The website differs from others by listing registered real estate agents and their properties. It also uses augmented reality (AR) which gives a unique experience to its users.

Interestingly, searches on Inpin can be conducted by selecting the specific neighbourhoods of interest and local agents in that area will show you what they currently have on offer. In recent years the website version has mimicked the website styles of foreign realtor sites like Zillow and RightMove in the UK.

Delta Real Estate is a bilingual Persian and English listings website, which offers rental properties in IRR and US dollar. Properties on this website are usually located in the northern areas of Tehran on the English version of the site and specifically dedicated to the foreign buyer.

If you’re looking for property to buy or rent in other areas across Tehran, you can try Iran’s premier listing websites.

Buying a property in Tehran

Sheypoor and Divar have been operational for the past few years and have only grown in use among the local population.

Moreover, the two sites are private listings websites where you can purchase everything from property to home furnishings and more.

Unfortunately, both websites are only in Persian, so you may need help from a local who can type in the neighbourhood name—if you are looking for a specific area.