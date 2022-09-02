Free Online Persian Language Classes: Fall 2022

Are you looking for a free online Persian (Farsi) language course? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. The Fall Bootcamp to kickstart your Persian language learning journey is right here!

The Persian language is the key to a better understanding of topics of interest whether you are an Iranian living abroad and passionate about teaching your mother tongue to your children, a traveler, a business person or diplomat planning to visit Iran, or just an individual interested in learning more about Iranian history and culture.

Living in Tehran (LiT) and Chai & Conversation have teamed up to bring you one of the best online Persian language courses available.

Starting September 12th, you’ll have 6 weeks to learn the basics of Persian language conversation and become familiar with reading and writing Persian script at your own pace.

The exciting part is that the 6 weeks course is all FREE!

Here’s what you can expect from the program:

Have the opportunity to practice Persian conversation with others, and learn the basics of the language

Understand the differences between the Persian script and English writing

We’ll take you step-by-step through learning a poem (don’t worry, it’ll be easy and fun).

Become a member of a live community and connect with other students

Don’t miss this great opportunity and sign up now!

Q: Is it free?

A: It is completely free for members of Chai and Conversation to participate in the fall Bootcamp. You will need to be a member, but if you’re new to Chai and Conversation, your membership will be completely free for the duration of the Bootcamp! We’ll send you more information about this as we get closer to the Bootcamp date.

Q: Do I have to attend live?

A: The course is self-paced, and all the lessons are prerecorded, so you can work on them anytime! However, there will be several opportunities to practice live along with fellow students. We also have a community you’ll be able to join in order to ask questions and connect with fellow students.