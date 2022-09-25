International Schools in Tehran: Tehran Korean School

Firstly, there are several great international schools in Tehran and the Tehran Korean School is one of the few operating in the city for those with foreign passports looking for a Korean education in Iran.

Here is 테헤란한국학교.

Secondly, schools across Tehran have reopened this term, and parents are eager to get their kids registered and settled into their new classrooms to meet new friends.

About Tehran Korean School in Iran

The Tehran Korean School is often overlooked in in the list of schools in the city. But for those with connections to Korea, then we recommend this school, which is the only school teaching in Korean.

There are several classes, but because of the low number of Korean families in the city, there is only a handful of students currently at the school.

Tehran Korean School is a smart choice for kids

Tehran Korean School said it is a proud overseas Korean school with more than 50 years of tradition since opening in 1976, prior to the Iranian revolution.

The school states it aims for transparent school management through democratic and rational decision-making in which student and teachers participate together.

To provide students with the experience to grow into dreaming democratic citizens, and to provide teachers with an educational platform where they can display their educational convictions and passions, the school teaches the latest curriculum from the Korean state system, one of the best in the world.

In the local community, the school wants to realize its role as a place where Koreans can meet and get along with each other.

“Identity education that can make you feel proud as a Korean and field trips for various direct and indirect experiences”

Also, the school also says it helps them grow into ‘a proud Korean child with good manners and good manners’ through reading education.

Tehran Korean School Helps

“All faculty and staff are working hard today to make it a school where I want to send my children’ . The school door is always wide open,” said one parent.

To become a school that listens to opinions and advice for school development and leads change

Other International Schools in Tehran?

Yes, there are several international schools in Tehran including, Russian, Italian, Chinese, Japanese, German, French, Indian and Pakistani.