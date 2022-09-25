Schoolchildren in Tehran Start New Academic Year

It’s the first day of school in Tehran and parents are out in force, sending their Schoolchildren in Tehran are off to a new academic year.

Schools across Tehran have opened in recent days, and parents are eager to get their kids registered and settled into their new classrooms. The atmosphere is one of excitement and anticipation, as students start a new chapter in their lives.

Parents have been eagerly waiting for this day, and there is a lot of excitement about the new academic year. However, recent issues across the country and Tehran have seen some schools opt for a staggered opening or remote schooling.

The academic year at schools comprises fall, spring semesters and a summer term. The fall semester usually starts in late August or early September, and the spring semester starts in January.

Iran reopened schools fully throughout the past week with international schools also opening their doors. Schools were closed as a precaution against the spread of the COVID-19 virus in recent years hampering children’s education.

Despite the Coronavirus Pandemic (now classed as finished in the US), many parents are sending their kids to school in Tehran despite the government still reporting a troubling number of infections as we head to winter.

Many parents are sending their kids to school, even though they’re worried about the possibility of them catching the virus and bringing it home to families. Mask requirements are still in place across the education system in Iran. Despite the several risk factors, parents are sending the kids to school.

They reason that if their kids stay at home, they’ll just end up watching TV and playing video games all day. They believe that it’s better for them to be in school, where they can learn and socialize with other students.

Schools are taking precautions to protect students from the virus, such as installing hand sanitizers and providing face masks for those who need them.

You may be wondering if it is safe to send your children to school in Tehran.

There are always concerns about safety, and it is natural to feel worried. However, you should also keep in mind that education is important and that your children will be missing out if they do not attend school.

Schools have been opened in recent days despite the protests and strikes that are taking place throughout the city. The authorities have promised that security will be increased.

Weigh the risks and decide what is best for your family. But remember that sending your children to school is one of the most important things you can do for them and protests occurring at usually not near schools.

Some schools are even offering online classes for those who are not comfortable with attending in person. You can find a list of foreign schools on our website.

If you’re looking for a school for your child, Tehran has a variety of options to choose from. Schools are opening across the city in the new academic year, and they are all offering great programs and facilities in several languages.

Schools across Tehran have opened in recent days in the new academic year. Many parents are hopeful for their children’s futures and are sending them to the best schools they can afford.

The competition to get into the best schools is fierce, and many parents are willing to go into debt to secure a spot for their children. But most believe that it is worth the investment, as a good education is the key to success in life.

It’s that time of year again: School is back in session for children in Tehran.

This year, many schools opened on time despite the economic sanctions that are straining the country.

The new academic year is a chance for students to get back into the groove of learning and for their parents to see how their schools are faring under the pressure of sanctions.