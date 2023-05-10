Tabiaat Bridge: A Stunning Pedestrian Overpass in Tehran

Tabiaat Bridge, the largest pedestrian overpass in Tehran, Iran, is a modern architectural marvel. Stretching across a length of 270 meters (890 feet), this spectacular bridge links two public parks – Taleghani Park and Abo-Atash Park – by arching over Shahid Modarres, a major highway in northern Tehran. The name ‘Tabiaat’ translates to ‘nature’ in Persian, encapsulating the bridge’s harmonious integration with its natural surroundings.

Designed by Leila Araghian: Celebrating Nature and Connectivity

The Tabiaat Bridge was conceived and designed by Leila Araghian, whose innovative vision has created a beautiful and functional landmark. The bridge has been recognized internationally, winning the Popular Choice Prize for Highways & Bridges at the Architizer A+ Awards, a prestigious global architectural competition based in New York.

A Cultural and Recreational Hub in the Heart of Tehran

More than just a bridge, Tabiaat has been designed as a vibrant cultural and recreational hub. The structure features a variety of spaces, including restaurants, coffee shops, and galleries, which contribute to the appeal of this iconic bridge. Whether you’re enjoying a leisurely walk, indulging in a delicious meal, or simply taking in the stunning views, Tabiaat Bridge offers a unique experience that combines nature, culture, and urban life in the heart of Tehran.

Majid’s review:

“You can have a nice walk and enjoy the view of tehran and the parks nearby. There are a couple of restaurants on the bridge. Also you can enjoy the food count in Ab-o-atash park.”

Taleghani Park:

Named after Ayatollah Taleghani, this park is one of Tehran’s largest and most beautiful green spaces. It’s known for its vast forested area, peaceful walking paths, and picnic spots. It’s a popular location for families and individuals looking to escape the city’s hustle and bustle. The park often hosts cultural events and art exhibitions, adding to its appeal as a center of recreation and culture.

Abo-Atash Park (Fire and Water Park):

Abo-Atash Park, also known as the Fire and Water Park, is another popular green space in Tehran. It’s known for its modern design and interactive features, including a large water fountain where children can play, making it a family-friendly destination. The park also features sports facilities, including a skate park and a mini-golf course. It’s a popular spot for picnics, exercise, and relaxation.

The Tabiaat Bridge beautifully connects these two parks, creating a continuous green space in the heart of Tehran. This unique setup allows visitors to enjoy a substantial outdoor experience in the midst of the urban environment.

How to get the Tabiaat Bridge?

There are two points of entrance and exit to the Tabiat bridge, either from the Taleghani Park or the Water and Fire Park, on the other side of the Abbasabad hills region.

If you’re in the region, why not check out the Tehran Planetarium?