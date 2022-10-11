Embassies in Tehran deny visa stoppage

Several embassies in Tehran have denied an earlier report in local news agencies that they have stopped issuing visas, LiT has learned on October 11.

Most European embassies use a company called VFS Global for its visa issuance in Tehran. The decision by embassies comes down to cost and security, moving people away from standing outside their embassies dotted across the city.

“The French Embassy denies the popular rumours in cyberspace that France (and other European countries) have suspended the issuance of visas to Iranian nationals.”

“These rumours are false. France still issues visas in Iran” the French embassy added.

The French embassy noted that due to the internet conditions in the country, normal service has been disrupted due to the Iranian government cutting off the internet at points in Tehran.

“However, due to the internet filtering that the Iranian authorities have decided to do, the French Embassy is temporarily unable to process a large volume of cases and it is currently complicated to get a visa appointment from our broker company VFS.”

The French embassy added, “We apologize for the inconvenience caused, which is completely beyond our control.”

Earlier the Netherlands government also updated its travel guidance to Iran asking its citizens to make their way out of the country as protests continue.