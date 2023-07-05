Iran Pilgrimage Visa

A pilgrimage (ziyarat) visa TYPE C for Iran is a unique type of visa issued to Muslims from across the globe who wish to visit sacred shrines and religious locations within the country. Iran is home to numerous spiritual sites such as the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad, Fatima Masoumeh Shrine in Qom, and the Imamzadeh Saleh and Shah Abdol-Azim Shrines in Tehran. To visit these sacred places, foreign Muslims can apply for an Iranian pilgrimage visa.

Obtaining an Iranian Pilgrimage Visa

Procedure for Obtaining an Iranian Pilgrimage Visa There are two principal methods to apply for an Iranian pilgrimage visa:

Access the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ website and complete the visa application form. You will need to upload: A personal photograph (in accordance with the Photo Standard Guide)

(in accordance with the Photo Standard Guide) A copy of your passport (in accordance with the Passport Copy Standard Guide)

It’s important to note that your passport should be valid for at least six months before you apply for the visa. After submitting the form and required documents, the next step is to await a response from the ministry.

Changes in Visa Rules

However, recent alterations in Iranian visa rules might make it challenging to apply for and receive your visa through the online process, resulting in potential complications. Therefore, it’s suggested to apply through a travel agency, which is the second method of applying for your pilgrimage visa.

Procedure for UK citizens and Pilgrimage Visa

Procedure for Obtaining an Iranian Pilgrimage Visa from the United Kingdom If you are a resident of the United Kingdom seeking an Iranian Pilgrimage Visa (Type C), the initial step involves visiting the UK government’s website to comprehend the requirements for traveling to Iran. Here are some key points to consider:

Do British citizens require a visa to travel to Iran? Yes, a visa is required for British nationals to enter Iran. When should you apply for the visa? It’s recommended to apply for your visa well in advance of your travel dates, given the potentially lengthy visa issuance process. How can you apply for an Iranian visa? As per the Iranian Embassy in London, you can obtain an Iranian visa either through a travel agency arranging tours to Iran or via a sponsor in Iran. Are there any specific requirements for British women and girls? British women and girls must wear a headscarf in their visa application photos and continue to do so upon arrival in Iran to adhere to the country’s standard of Hijab for women in public places. What is the cost of applying for an Iranian Pilgrimage Visa? A fee of 75 Euros/GBP is charged at the Iranian Embassy for consular services. What other preparations should British citizens make before entering Iran? Prior to your visit to Iran, ensure you have hotel reservations and carry the related documents as they may be required at the airport security checkpoint.

Cost of Applying for an Iranian Pilgrimage Visa

The cost of applying for a Type C Iranian visa, also known as the Iranian Pilgrimage Visa, differs based on whether you apply online or through a travel agency. For instance, the Iranian Visa website charges an initial 20 Euros for the visa application.

This fee may vary if you choose to process your visa application through a recognized travel agency. Additionally, you might have to pay extra charges at the consulate. The consular fee for visa applications is approximately 150$.

Duration and Extension of Iranian Pilgrimage Visa

An Iranian Pilgrimage Visa is valid for an initial 30 days. This duration can be extended up to 3 months after arriving in Iran.

If you wish to extend your stay beyond the initial 30 days, you must apply for an extension at the Police Office of Foreign Aliens, located in any of the major cities in Iran, before your visa expires. Keep in mind, you’ll need to provide valid and compelling reasons for your extension application.

If you can’t convince the authorities, your request for an extension may be denied. Therefore, it’s crucial to remain calm and provide truthful and rational responses during your interview at the Police Office of Foreign Aliens.

Peak Application Times for Iranian Pilgrimage Visas

Applications for the Iranian pilgrimage visa typically peak during the month of Ramadan. This period is when most foreign Muslims prefer to visit Iran’s holy shrines.

Ramadan is the most celebrated month in the Hijri calendar, and it’s a time for Muslims to renew their vows to their faith.

The birth date of Imam Reza is another popular occasion for Muslims around the world to travel to Iran.

Given the time-consuming nature of the visa application and approval process, it’s advisable to apply for your pilgrimage visa well ahead of your intended travel dates.