Planning your journey to Iran? Know that most travelers require a visa to enter the country unless they’re from a visa-exempt country or eligible for an visa on-arrival. Thankfully, the Iranian visa policy is crystal clear and easy to navigate. Here, we outline step-by-step guidance to help you get an Iran visa on arrival (VOA) at Tehran airport.

Necessary Documents for Visa on Arrival in Iran

Before embarking on your journey, ensure you have these essentials:

A passport with a validity of at least six months. Travel insurance, which you can secure in advance or purchase at the airport. Iran eVisa waiver acquired in advance free of cost online. Click here to start the process!

Remember, possessing these documents ensures a smooth VOA acquisition process at the Tehran airport.

Navigating Tehran Airport

As you disembark, follow the signposts marked ‘VISA’. Avoid the passport stamp area and head towards the visa area, identifiable by the signage ‘Welcome to Imam Khomeini Airport City’.

Process at the Visa Area

After receiving your visa grant, proceed directly to the designated window. Submit your passport and visa grant, then patiently wait for your visa paper. Once you have the visa paper, proceed to the bank counter to your left to settle the requisite fees. Costs will include the visa fee, which depends on your nationality. Typically, most European countries pay around 75 euros / 80 USD.

Upon payment, you’ll receive your passport with the visa stamp, enabling your travel into Iran. Ensure you return to the starting window with your new Iran tourist visa paper, bank payment receipt, and passport. Confirm everything is in order and seek permission to exit.

Visa on Arrival Rates for Various Countries

The visa on arrival rates vary from country to country. Here are a few examples:

New Zealand: 150 Euro

Australia: 145 Euro

Chile: 120 Euro

Serbia: 85 Euro

Philippines, Nigeria, Panama: 55 Euro

Ukraine, South Africa, Brazil: 80 Euro

Emirates, Uganda, Vietnam, Taiwan: 100 Euro

Germany, Austria, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Iceland, Slovenia, Estonia, Belgium, Bulgaria, Portugal, Czech, Denmark, Romania, Sweden, Swiss, France, Poland, Hungary, Norway, Netherlands, Greece, Thailand, Singapore, Oman, Qatar, Cuba, Malta: 75 Euro

Upon completion, return to the passport officer’s area and queue. Enjoy your stay in Iran!

Why Doesn’t Iran Stamp Passports Anymore?

To protect travelers from potential US sanction consequences, Iran has stopped stamping passports on entry. Instead, they issue a paper stamp or a digital entry record. Be aware of each country’s passport stamping policies you plan to visit.

About Iran eVisa

The Iran Electronic Visa Application (Iran eVisa) is an online system allowing travelers to apply for an eVisa waiver. Managed by Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the eVisa can be obtained by completing an online form and supplying necessary details. Upon approval, you’ll receive an eVisa waiver via email, required upon entry into Iran.

Detailed Step-by-Step Guide to Getting an Iranian Visa on Arrival

Navigating the visa process can be overwhelming, but don’t fret. Here’s a simple, step-by-step guide to obtaining your Iranian visa on arrival at Tehran Airport:

Step 1: Pre-Travel Preparation

Ensure your passport is valid for at least six months ahead of your travel dates. Obtain travel insurance in advance or plan to purchase it at the airport upon arrival.

You should also consider securing an Iran eVisa waiver online, free of charge, to streamline your process further.

Step 2: Arrival at Tehran Airport

As you disembark your flight, follow the signage marked “VISA” to direct you to the correct area. Avoid heading towards the passport stamp area, and instead, look for the sign “Welcome to Imam Khomeini Airport City” – this will lead you to the visa section.

Step 3: Visa Granting Procedure

Once you’re at the designated window, present your passport and approved visa grant. Wait for the visa paper to be issued – this will be the document allowing your entrance into Iran.

Step 4: Fee Payment

After acquiring your visa paper, approach the bank counter to the left to pay your visa fees. The fee will depend on your nationality; for example, most European countries pay 75 euros / 80 USD.

Step 5: Final Check

Return to the initial window with your new Iran tourist visa paper, bank payment receipt, and passport. Check everything is in order and ask if you can leave.

Navigating Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport

Welcome to Tehran

Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKA) is the primary international airport serving Tehran, Iran. The airport is located approximately 30 kilometers southwest of Tehran, near the localities of Robat-Karim and Eslamshahr.

Airport Amenities and Services

IKA is well-equipped with all the amenities and services one would expect from an international airport. You’ll find various eateries, duty-free shops, currency exchange kiosks, car rental services, and more within the terminal building. For added convenience, the airport also offers free Wi-Fi to passengers.

Transportation To and From the Airport

Transportation from the airport to Tehran city center is facilitated by taxis, shuttle buses, and a metro line. The Metro Line 1 conveniently connects the airport to Tehran city center and operates from around 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM daily.

Flights to Tehran

Tehran is a hub for many international airlines, connecting Iran with the rest of the world. Major airlines like Turkish Airlines, Qatar Airways, Lufthansa, and Emirates offer regular flights to and from Tehran. In addition, Iran Air, the national flag carrier, connects Tehran with various destinations worldwide.

For the best deals on flights to Tehran, it’s advisable to book well in advance, particularly if you plan to travel during peak seasons. Online travel agencies and comparison websites can help you find the best prices and most suitable flights for your journey.

Experiencing Tehran

Once you’ve arrived in Tehran, the city offers a rich tapestry of history, culture, and culinary delights. From the sprawling bazaars to the stunning Golestan Palace, Tehran is a city full of life and vibrancy that will offer an unforgettable experience.

Traveling to Iran and navigating through Tehran’s Imam Khomeini International Airport doesn’t need to be a daunting task. With proper planning and preparation, your travel experience can be smooth and enjoyable, setting the tone for the adventure that awaits in this historic and captivating city.

Traveling from Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport to the City

Imam Khomeini International Airport is approximately 30 kilometers from the city center of Tehran. There are several ways to travel between the airport and the city. Here are the most common options:

Airport Taxi Services

After landing at Tehran Imam Khomeini International Airport, you can easily find official airport taxis just outside the terminal. These taxis offer 24-hour service and can take you directly to your destination in the city. The ride to the city center usually takes about 45 minutes to an hour, depending on traffic. Please note that rates may vary based on your destination and the time of day. Remember though, guys hanging around offering rides, they may be cheaper but are not insured to take passengers, SO AVOID.

Pre-booked Private Transfer

For a more convenient and hassle-free ride to the city, consider booking a private transfer service in advance. This service provides a personal driver who will wait for you at the airport and take you directly to your hotel or any other destination in Tehran. The price for this service varies depending on the company you choose, but it offers peace of mind, especially for first-time visitors.

Shuttle Bus

Another economical way to get to the city is via the shuttle bus service. The buses are comfortable and air-conditioned, departing from the airport to the city center every half an hour. The journey can take around 1 to 1.5 hours, depending on traffic conditions.

Metro

If you’re traveling light and wish to experience local public transport, the Metro Line 1 is an excellent choice. The metro station is connected to the airport, and trains depart to the city center every hour. This option is the most cost-effective, but please note that the metro service operates from around 6:30 AM to 11:00 PM.

Car Rental

For those who prefer to drive themselves, various car rental services are available at the airport. You can rent a car directly upon arrival, but it is generally more convenient to reserve one in advance. Ensure you are familiar with the local traffic rules and regulations before deciding to drive in Tehran.

Stay at Tehran Airport

There are two international quality airports a short walk from the terminal. Read more here to book online.

In Conclusion

Obtaining an Iranian visa on arrival at Tehran airport is a relatively straightforward process. With the correct preparation and understanding of the procedure, you can ensure a smooth and efficient entry into Iran, ready to enjoy everything this fascinating country has to offer.

