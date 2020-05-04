Darband (Gate of the mountain) welcomes you!

Darband is a neighbourhood of Tehran and is situated in the northernmost part of the capital city.

Being part of the Metropolitan Tehran, Darband was originally a Village outside the urban sprawl but now has become part and parcel of our vast metropolis — but still keeping its village-like charm for all to enjoy.

A short minibus or taxi ride from Tajrish Square and its famous bazaar, Darband, is a peaceful respite from the frantic traffic of just a mile south.

In modern times Darband has become a place where families and guests go during the summer months to escape the heat of the city, with its cool climate and breeze from the Alborz Mountains. Not to mention the wonderful selection of traditional and international eateries dotted along the path of the village.

It has become one attraction for the capital where people can escape from the hustle and bustle of the city — and the traffic!

If you are into exercise, then Darband is a brilliant location to start your hike into the Alborz mountain range, with its several mountain treks all starting from the back of the village square.

The start of the trail at this area is about 250 metres long and is dotted with several small cafes and restaurants. Remember, these are popular and are busy in the evenings, so if you want a quiet walk start early in the morning!

Also, if you are feeling heavy from the food, the Tochal cable car is also within a scant distance from Darband and sends you to the top of the mountain in a matter of minutes.