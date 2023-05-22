Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art: A Treasure Trove of Modern Artistry

Discovering the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art

Located on the western side of the mesmerizing Laleh Park, the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art (TMOCA) stands as an impressive testament to Iran’s robust contemporary art scene. With an enviable collection of artworks from the 19th and 20th centuries, the museum features approximately 3000 pieces from Europe and America. This extraordinary collection is one of the top ten most valuable modern art compilations in the world, comprising works from luminaries like Picasso, Gauguin, Renoir, and Pollock.

The Rich History Behind the Museum of Contemporary Art

The Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art, inaugurated by Empress Farah Pahlavi in 1977, owes its existence to a strong movement started in the 1940s by supporters of modern and contemporary art. Many eminent Western artists came to Iran to teach at the faculty of fine art, including André Godard, while Iranian students frequently traveled to Europe for advanced art education.

A Testament to Persian Architectural Grandeur

The museum’s striking architecture, conceptualized by Persian architect Kamran Diba, draws inspiration from traditional Iranian art. Diba creatively incorporated elements like the desert Windcatcher (Badgir), Chaharsoo, Hashti, and Gozargah into the design. The facade combines modern and traditional aesthetics, while the interior unveils a fascinating spiraling walkway. Most of the museum is situated underground, taking visitors on an artistic journey through galleries that seamlessly blend into each other.

Experiencing Art at the Museum of Contemporary Art

Guess what? Apart from the indoor galleries, visitors can enjoy the stunning Western sculptures by artists such as Ernst, Giacometti, Magritte, and Moore in the museum gardens. These thought-provoking sculptures, set amidst the uniquely arranged museum yard, provide an immersive outdoor art experience.

Culinary Delights Near the Museum of Contemporary Art

Also, the museum also houses a charming café, with original furniture and fittings from its inauguration days. This fascinating venue is as much a part of the museum’s artistic journey as the artworks. Several restaurants and cafes adorn the nearby North Kargar and Valiasr Street for those seeking diverse culinary experiences.

Choosing Your Stay Near the Museum of Contemporary Art

Moreover, situated in the heart of Tehran, the Museum of Contemporary Art is conveniently located near a variety of accommodations. The 5-star Laleh International Hotel is visible from the museum, while other options include the Varzesh Hotel, Hejab Hotel, Espinas Khalij Fars Hotel, Omid Hotel, Persian Enghelab Hotel, and Ideal AP Hotel.

How to find the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art?

Other museums in Tehran to visit?

Not as well known as the Contemporary Art Gallery, is the National Art Museum of Iran in Tehran, this gem tucked away downtown is also worth a visit if you are a culture vulture.

