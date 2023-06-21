Where to change money in Iran? Where to change money in Iran?

Even the most well-planned trips can stumble upon unforeseen snags. One such frequently overlooked aspect, particularly for travelers heading to Iran, is managing money exchange. If the terms ‘Rial’ and ‘Toman’ make your head spin, fear not, this guide is here to smooth your Iranian currency navigation.

Understanding the Iranian Currency – Rial or Toman?

You might have come across the term Rial. Indeed, Rial is the official currency in Iran and a few other Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Qatar, and Oman. But remember, while they share the name, the banknotes and values differ.

In Iran, Rial, written as ریال in Persian and coded as IRR, is the recognized unit for all legal, banking, and written monetary transactions. However, in everyday dealings and conversation, Iranians prefer to use the term Toman. To simplify, Toman value is always ten times less than its Rial equivalent. So, if you’re trying to convert Rial to Toman, just drop the last zero.

Common Banknotes and Chek-Pul in Iran

Presently, the prevalent banknotes circulating in Iran include 10,000, 20,000, 50,000,100,000, 500,000, and 1,000,000 Rials. Coins, once commonplace, are now scarce. Besides these banknotes, there’s a unique Iranian financial instrument known as ‘Chek-Pul.’ Introduced to mitigate the hassle of handling large amounts of cash, Chek-Pul is not a check in the traditional sense. The high inflation in recent years has seen the popularity of 500,000 and 1,000,000 Rials Chek-Pul surge.

Keeping up with the Exchange Rate in Iran

Given the dynamic nature of exchange rates, it’s crucial to stay updated through reliable sources.

Iran has two kinds of exchange rates – the Government Official Rate and the Market Rate.

The latter typically fetches you a higher amount of Rials for your currency.

We recommend using the Market Rate and exchanging your money at trusted exchange offices (Sarrafi in Persian) in the cities that offer this rate, the government rate will leave you less than pleased.

Websites like Bonbast can keep you abreast with the current rates.

Exchange shops at the airport might seem convenient upon arrival, but be warned that their rates are usually less favorable than the market rate.

Where to Exchange Your Money in Iran?

Major cities in Iran house numerous reliable exchange offices.

In Tehran, Ferdowsi Square is a hotspot. There are also other locations in Tehran including along Valiasr Street and in malls across the city.

In Shiraz, look for them around Karim Khan Square and Mali Abad Boulevard.

For Isfahan, head to Hakim Nezami Street or Sepah Street.

In Yazd, Imam Khomeini Street is the place to go.

Hotel receptions can also guide you to the nearest exchange office, some may even offer to change your currency for you (but be sure of the rate they offer).

Some Handy Tips for Money Exchange in Iran:

You cannot use Mastercard or Visa in Iran, which necessitates having cash handy. For initial expenses, exchange a small amount at the airport, saving the rest for better rates in the city. Always exchange your currency at reputable exchange offices. Check the market rate in advance through sites like Bonbast.com. Avoid dealing with individuals soliciting money exchange services in and around exchange markets. Keep only necessary cash when leaving your hotel room.

Introducing Mah Card – Simplifying Money Matters in Iran

To save you from the troubles of money exchange and carrying large amounts of cash, consider getting a Mah Card.

A travel debit card tailored for foreign tourists, Mah Card allows you to transfer money from your international bank account to your personal Mah Card account, which is then converted to Rials at the current market rate.

The Mah Card boasts several advantages over taking cash to Iran:

It eliminates the need to carry or exchange cash. It is delivered at your convenience, either upon arrival or at your hotel. It is accepted at most stores in Iran. You can withdraw cash in Rials from ATMs all over Iran. In case of loss, the card can be quickly deactivated, duplicated, and delivered to you, ensuring your money’s safety. Any remaining balance on your card can be converted and transferred back to your bank account upon departure.

With all these perks, you can apply here for a MahCard.

Wrapping It Up

We hope that this guide brings clarity and helps ease your money exchange worries for your upcoming trip to Iran.

Should you need any further assistance, our team at Living in Tehran is available around the clock.