Where is Tehran’s Oldest Bookstore?

Founded 120 years ago, Islamiyeh is the oldest independent bookstore still operating in Tehran. While one must presume that Tehran’s oldest book shop should be somewhere on or around Enghelab street – known as the book hub of the capital and even Iran – you must actually head further south to the Grand Bazaar neighborhood.

The shop is located at 15 Khordad Street. With its door divided into four parts each making up of white-colored wood and glasses marked with papers of notice, the Islamiyeh book store can easily be found in the Ahangaran market area. When you reach the shop, an old sign on top of its door, bearing the name of Islamiyeh, makes you sure that you have found the right place.

History of Islamiyeh Book Store